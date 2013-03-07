New Market Research Report: India Information Technology Report Q1 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "India Information Technology Report Q1 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- BMI View: Indian IT spending is expected to reach US$24.4bn in 2013, up 19%, with government IT procurements at state and federal level helping to generate spending. Following double-digit growth in PC sales in H212, BMI expects a continued upwards trajectory in 2013, with IT Services in the vanguard. India's potentially vast IT market appears set to remain one of the region's growth opportunities owing to a growing economy and healthy consumer sentiment. Realisation of the market's long-term potential depends on raising India's low computer penetration and the government's ambitions to connect the vast rural areas to the outside world. The next layer of tier-3 and tier-4 towns, beyond the top 75 cities in India, is expected to be the major growth driver for the next few years, due to rising PC penetration.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: US$9.7bn in 2012 to US$11.3bn in 2013, +17.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification following a pick-up in unit sales growth in Q212.
Software Sales: US$2.5bn in 2012 to US$3.1bn in 2013, +25% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to macroeconomic factors, with a boost from Windows 8 and stronger demand for technology from the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment.
IT Services Sales: US$8.1bn in 2012 to US$10.0bn in 2013, +21.0% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised due to analyst modification and macroeconomic factors and a number of large projects are expected from the government and from other key verticals.
Risk/Reward Ratings: India's score is 42.1 out of 100.0, unchanged from the previous quarter. India still ranks ninth in our latest Asia RRR table, ahead of Thailand and Vietnam but behind China. The country achieved a relatively high IT Market score of 52.5, reflecting the potential returns, but its overall rating was lowered by a Country Structure score of just 15, the joint-second lowest in the region.
Key Trends & Developments.
- In 2013, there are expected to be strong growth opportunities in the next 200-400 smaller cities in India, where vendors are expanding their retail and distribution presence. Around 45% of new PCs sold in the Indian market are now shipping outside the top 75 cities. The government's policy of providing tax breaks and subsidies for hardware manufacturers should help keep prices down and support growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Argentina Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Germany Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Peru Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Information Technology Report Q1 2013
- China Information Technology Report Q1 2013