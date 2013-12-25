New Market Research Report: India Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "India Oil & Gas Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- The move to liberalise fuel prices and increase gas prices in India is expected to improve the investment climate in both the upstream gas and downstream refining sectors. We expect higher investment in offshore and unconventional gas to impact the longer term production outlook. High oil prices and a deflated rupee have impacted refiners' margins as product prices have been capped. Reducing subsidies for fuels would make the refiners profitable, though protests have taken place rejecting the price rises that have fed through to end users. As a result liberalisation of fuel prices may be delayed in 2014, an election year, with refiners not benefiting until later into the forecast.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The main trends and developments we highlight for the Indian oil and gas sector are:
- The Rangajaran Committee's recommendation to raise gas prices from US$4.2 to US$8.4 per million British thermal unit (mnBTU) was approved by India's Prime Minister late June 2013. This will apply retroactively to production sharing contracts (PSCs) that are already signed from April 1 2014, incentivising companies to increase gas production. As a result we anticipate strong gas production growth to begin from
- However, conflict has already emerged with the government accusing some companies of hoarding gas in preparation for the gas price rise in 2014. The government has suggested it could hold back from paying Reliance the increased price for gas if too little is produced from its fields. Reliance has retaliated by threatening to stop investment until a clear pricing structure is in place. This could hinder gas production growth, though we still anticipate output to grow from 2016.
- BMI estimates that Indian total liquids production will average over 1mn barrels per day (b/d) in 2013. This figure is very close to that of the previous year, but volumes should head higher in 2013 on the back of rising production from the Mangala fields in the Rajasthan block. Production at Mangala has ramped up, but remains far below its expected 240,000b/d level. BMI's demand outlook suggests consumption of an estimated 3.75mn b/d in 2013 will rise steadily to 4.62mn b/d by 2017 and 6.2mn b/d in 2022. Theoretical net imports are therefore expected to increase from around 2.7mn b/d in 2013 to over 5mn b/ d in 2022.
- Gas demand is rising fast across the industrial, residential and power sectors and consumption has risen by almost 400% since 1995. Average annual demand growth of about 5% is forecast over the next several years, accelerating as domestic field development and liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals make more gas available. While gas consumption faltered in 2013 due to supply curbs, we expect demand growth to return 2014 and rise to 75bcm a year by 2017.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Voyager Oil & Gas, Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Legacy Oil + Gas Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- OJSC Rosneft Oil Company Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- Traverse Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Insignia Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013
- DeeThree Exploration Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Sure Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Tuscany Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q2, 2013
- Second Wave Petroleum Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q1, 2013