New Market Research Report: India Tourism Report Q3 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- BMI's India tourism report looks at the forecasted trends in inbound and outbound tourism through to 2017, reflecting the long term investment potential of this fast growing market. A swiftly growing domestic economic, burgeoning affluent middle class and a range of both natural and cultural tourist attractions make India a consistently popular destination for both travellers and investors. As such we expect to see substantial growth across a range of indicators including arrivals, departures, number of hotels and tourism receipts.
The Commonwealth Games in 2010, despite some concerns in the run up to the games, saw massive improvement in India's tourism related infrastructure. The government is building on this success with extensive investments in the development of the country's rail and air transport networks. The domestic air travel industry appears to be recovering from economic and managerial problems in 2011 and 2012, caused in part by large fluctuations in oil prices, and BMI expects to see overall growth in air travel moving forward, as the domestic market expands and the coverage of domestic airlines is extended.
India has one of the largest rail networks in the world, however it frequently suffers from overcrowding and a lack of adequate facilities. These limitations could impact on the rail network's growth potential. However an extensive programme of extensions and expansions is either planned or underway and is starting to address the network's problems - with continued government support and investment substantial improvements should be realised.
If regional tensions flare up, they could affect tourism. Security concerns remain in the wake of the Mumbai hotel attacks in 2008, led by terrorist groups based in Pakistan. A spate of high-profile violent attacks on women in the past year, including tourists, could also affect inbound travel, and it is important the government is seen to take a strong stance against violence of this nature. India itself benefits from a generally stable democracy, with a large labour resource pool, excellent natural resources and strong international market links.
