New Market Research Report: Indonesia Information Technology Report Q3 2013

New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- The Indonesian IT market is forecast to be one of the outperforming markets globally in the medium term on the back of strong economic growth and an emerging middle class. Spending is expected to reach IDR64.6trn in 2013, up 16.3% from 2012. The retail market will be a major driver of growth, with PC penetration estimated at below 10% in 2012, meaning significant growth potential from first-time buyers and upgrades/personal devices. Continued strength in government spending will also support expansion of the market, boosting long-term growth potential.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: IDR45.9trn in 2013 to IDR65.4trn in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.4% in local currency terms. Rising incomes and the growing affordability of devices, combined with credit availability, will increase sales in the consumer segment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Software sales: IDR7.8trn in 2013 to IDR13.0trn in 2017, a CAGR of 15.1% in local currency terms. Windows 8 sales will boost spending in 2013, although progress will depend on the success in bringing down illegal software use.
IT Services Sales: IDR11.0trn in 2013 to IDR17.2trn in 2017, with a CAGR of 13.1% in local currency terms. Forecast unchanged, with a key growth area being cloud services, which could be worth more than IDR12.1trn by 2017.
Risk/Reward Ratings: Indonesia's score was 47.5 out of 100.0. Indonesia remained in ninth position in our latest RRR table, below the Philippines but ahead of Thailand.
Key Trends & Developments
The tablet market is expected to experience rapid growth in 2013 as a wide range of low-cost Androidbased tablets hit the market. Consumers have shown a clear preference for mobile computing devices, including netbooks and notebooks, but tablet adoption failed to take off prior to 2012 due the high price of devices, putting them out of reach for the majority of consumers. Higher specification devices are now becoming available at affordable prices, and, with PC penetration at under 10% in 2012, there is a large opportunity for tablets to be adopted as a first device, with consumers skipping ownership of a desktop or notebook. BMI believes OEMs from China, as well as local brands such as S Nexian will be the main beneficiaries of demand for low-cost devices. However, global vendors such as Acer have stated their intentions to target mid- and low-specification devices at the market in order to achieve growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Turkey Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Czech Republic Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Philippines Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Venezuela Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Sri Lanka Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Chile Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Peru Information Technology Report Q3 2013