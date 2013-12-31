New Market Research Report: Indonesia Insurance Report Q1 2014

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Indonesia Insurance Report Q1 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- As of late 2013, it remains clear that Indonesia is home to one of the most dynamic and exciting insurance sectors worldwide. A favourable economic environment has combined with growth in the numbers of households who can afford insurance and who understand its benefits - in a country notorious for its vulnerability to natural catastrophes
Key Insights And Key Risks
As of late 2013, it remains clear that Indonesia is home to one of the most dynamic and exciting insurance sectors worldwide. A favourable economic environment has combined with growth in the numbers of households who can afford insurance and who understand its benefits - in a country notorious for its vulnerability to natural catastrophes. This is at a time that companies in both major segments are being innovative in terms of their products and the ways in which those products are being distributed. As is the case in other parts of the region, leading players are leveraging bancassurance relationships and affinity marketing - but are working hard to improve the productivity of networks of agents (be they tied or independent).
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There are not many life insurance markets in the world where the leading life company has been achieving growth in premiums that exceeds 30%. The growth in the life segment is clearly being boosted by the trust that Indonesian households and businesses are demonstrating in the local subsidiaries of major global/ regional groups. Nonetheless, it appears that the larger local life companies are also progressing well by many metrics.
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