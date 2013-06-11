New Market Research Report: Industrial Construction in China to 2016: Market Forecast

Fast Market Research recommends "Industrial Construction in China to 2016: Market Forecast" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the industrial construction industry in China. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Industrial Construction in China to 2016: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the industrial construction industry in China. It is an essential tool for companies active across the China construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Overview of the industrial construction industry in China
- Historic and forecast market value for the industrial construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the industrial construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017
