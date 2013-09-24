New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in the Brazilian Personal Accident and Health Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research on the personal accident and health insurance segment in Brazil. It covers the market dynamics and competitive landscape, and provides insights on the market size of and forecast for the personal accident and health segment. It provides data on categories such as property, motor, general liability, and marine, aviation and transit insurance, and provides details on products and sub-categories. The report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the personal accident and health segment, along with details of strategic initiatives undertaken.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Brazil:
- It provides historical values for Brazil's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of Brazil's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It details the competitive landscape in Brazil for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Brazil, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Brazilian personal accident and health insurance market
- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within the Brazilian insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance market in Brazil
- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Brazilian personal accident and health insurance market
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Porto Seguro SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Amil Assistencia Medica Internacional SA, Bradesco Seguros SA, Sul America SA, Unimed Paulistana, Intermedica Sistema de Saude SA
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