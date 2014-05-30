Fast Market Research recommends "Inertial Navigation System Market - Forecast & Analysis to 2014 - 2019" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Inertial Navigation System Market by Product (Marine grade, Navigation grade, Tactical grade, and Commercial grade), by Technology (Mechanical, Fiber optic gyro (FOG), Ring laser gyro (RLG), Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS), Hemispherical Resonator gyro (HRG), and Vibrating gyro), by Application (Air, Land, and Naval Platforms), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and ROW) - Forecast & Analysis to 2014 - 2019
This report discusses the market opportunities in the inertial navigation system market. This market has huge potential due to its various applications in the commercial and the defense segments. INS is used in aircraft, spacecraft, submarines, guided missiles, smart bombs, helicopters, and unmanned vehicles. The major advantage of INS is that it does not require any external references for calculating the position, velocity, direction of movement, and orientation of a moving object. It can operate in extreme environmental conditions including tunnels, heavy buildings, underwater, and even in places where there is limited or no GPS access.
The market is segmented by technology which includes mechanical, ring laser gyro (RLG), fiber optic gyro (FOG), micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), hemispherical resonator gyro (HRG), and Vibrating gyro based inertial navigation systems. It also covers the market of inertial navigation system by their application in airborne, land, and naval platforms. The inertial navigation system market is also segmented by product type which includes marine grade, navigation grade, tactical grade, and commercial grade navigation systems.
The report provides a brief analysis about the emerging products in this market, trending technologies, and highlights the key drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market.
The report consists of a complete regional analysis of 5 geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The countries that cover the major market share in inertial navigation system are also highlighted in this report.
The major companies involved in the manufacturing of inertial navigation systems are Northrop Grumman, Honeywell and Sagem (Safran) which are the leading players in this market. However, Rockwell Collins, VectorNav Technologies, Systron Donner Inertial, KVH Industries, Raytheon, SBG Systems, Advanced Navigation, Atlantic Inertial System, Teledyne CDL, L-3 Communications, Crossbow Technology and Kearfott Guidance & Navigation Corporation are other prominent players in this market.
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