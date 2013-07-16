New Market Research Report: Innovation Update: What Can We Learn from 2013's New Product Innovations?

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Innovation is a key focus of new product development, but only a small percentage of packaged goods are genuinely new and different. This webinar explores innovation, including taking a look at Datamonitor's Innovation Ratings, and discusses how it is shaping new product development. Watch the webinar recording: http://bit.ly/learnings-2013-products
Scope of this Report
- Understand the definition of "innovation" and see what innovation is and what it is not.
- See which types of innovation are trending, and which are rarely used in consumer packaged goods.
- Find out new ways that packaged goods makers are offering the freedom to customize and personalize their products.
- Learn how packaged goods firms are responding to major health issues like obesity and more.
Report Highlights
Tomorrow's new product trends often begin as today's new product innovations. This webinar highlights how companies are creating genuinely "new-to-the-world" products to make consumers' lives better, easier, and more fulfilling. Learn more about what makes a product truly innovative, and how companies are putting these concepts into practice.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Keywords: innovation, new products, Innovation Ratings, formulation, positioning, packaging, creating a new market, merchandising, technology, chocolate, canned food, plants, animals, meat, vegan, fossil fuel, experience, stand-up pouch, vegetables, hero, ingredient, chia, customize, personalized, attitudes, outlook, savory, flavor, multitasking.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What type of innovation accounts for nearly two thirds of all new product innovation?
- Which packaged goods categories tend to be the most and least innovative?
- How are concerns over natural resource depletion changing innovation in packaged foods and beverages?
- Worries about the legality of specific health claims are encouraging firms to use what new tactic to promote "better for you" foods and drinks?
- With differences between products shrinking, what are packaged goods makers doing to help their products stand out and grab consumer attention?
