New Market Research Report: Insect Killers & Repellents in Norway - a Snapshot (2013)

New Consumer Goods market report from Mintel: "Insect Killers & Repellents in Norway - a Snapshot (2013)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Insect Killers & Repellents in Norway by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers aerosol, liquid, traps, electric and coil insect killers and repellents for homes and gardens. Market size is based on sales for household use through all retail outlets including directly to consumer. Market size for Insect Killers & Repellents in Norway is given in NOK with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Norway. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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