Recently published research from Mintel, "Instant Noodles in China (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Instant Noodles in China by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers cup/bowl and packet instant noodles. It excludes plain noodles which require considerable preparation time. Noodles are made of wheat (but not durum wheat ), rice. mung bean, acorn, buckwheat, potato and canna starch. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Instant Noodles in China is given in CNY and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for China. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- Cup/bowl
- Packet
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
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Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for China. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Tingyi Holdings Ltd., Uni-President Group, Jinmailang Food Co., Ltd., Baixiang Food Group., Henan Simeite Food Co, Ltd., Jinfeng Industry Co., Ltd., Zhengzhou Tianfang (Group) Co., Ltd., Henan Nanjie (Group) Co., Ltd., Asia Food & Properties Co. Ltd., Nissinfoods Holdings Co., Nongshim Co., Ltd., Others
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