New Market Research Report: Internet Access: Global Industry Guide

New Internet research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Introduction
Global Internet Access industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global internet access market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global internet access market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key internet access market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global internet access market had total revenues of $242,420.1m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 10.2% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 573,193.2 thousand subscribers in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $359,280.7m by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global internet access market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global internet access market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global internet access market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global internet access market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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