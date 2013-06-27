New Market Research Report: Internet Retailing in Argentina

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- The number of internet users in Argentina continues to increase at a rapid pace, with those consumers in the 15-24 age group accounting for 33% of the country's internet users, according to a study by ComScore. For example, Argentina ranks 12th worldwide in Facebook users with more than 18 million registered users, a 68% penetration rate of internet users (44% of total population). As the members of this age group tend to have a very thorough knowledge and understanding of the internet and are...
Euromonitor International's Internet Retailing in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel Internet Retailing, Beauty and Personal Care Internet Retailing, Consumer Appliances Internet Retailing, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Internet Retailing, Consumer Healthcare Internet Retailing, Food and Drink Internet Retailing, Furniture and Homewares Internet Retailing, Home Care Internet Retailing, Home Improvement and Gardening Internet Retailing, Media Products Internet Retailing, Other Internet Retailing, Toys and Games Internet Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Internet Retailing market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Retailing in Mexico
- Retailing in the US
- Retailing in Brazil
- Internet Retailing in the US
- Retailing in China
- Retailing in Denmark
- Internet Retailing in France
- Retailing in Switzerland
- Internet Retailing in the United Kingdom
- Retailing in Spain