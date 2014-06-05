New Business research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2014 -- Saudi Arabian investigation and security services market grows 37% over 2007-2012 to reach SR3.9 billion in the latter year, spurred by oil production, infrastructure expansion and tourism. Value of investigation and security services provided to Saudis by foreign firms rises 24% over 2007-2012, with such services accounting for 17% of the market in 2012. Value of local industry increases 41% over review period, to reach SR3.3 billion in 2012. Security services forms by far most lucrative category, generating 96% of total revenue in 2012. Profits rise 51% over 2007-2012 to SR1.6 billion, profitability totals 50% at end of review period. Industry characterised by moderate degree of concentration, as 15 largest companies account for 37% of total revenue in 2012. Industry's turnover expected to grow 52% over forecast period reaching SR5.0 billion by 2018.
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This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Investigation and Security Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7492. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Investigation and Security Services in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7492 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Investigation Services, Security Services.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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