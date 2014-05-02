New Financial Services research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- As of early 2014, we remain of the view that the key factors driving growth in Iran's insurance sector have been higher (real) prices in just two lines - Compulsory Motorists Third Party Liability, and (especially) health insurance. We are not convinced, though, that this is evidence of a definitive change for the better in the non-life segment or in the insurance sector as a whole.
BMI's new insurance report format provides forecasts of the life and non-life markets, including gross and net premiums, reinsurance premiums and assets. Moreover, it provides forecasts for key growth drivers such as vehicle fleet size, demographic factors and private health expenditure. The report also contains a comprehensive breakdown of the non-life insurance market, providing forecasts for motor and transport insurance, property, personal accident, health, general liability and credit insurance. Finally, the new report offers a detailed breakdown of the life and non-life competitive landscapes, covering the top companies present in each segment by premiums and market share.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The latest data published by Bimeh Markazi Iran, the insurance regulator, suggest that total premiums continued to develop strongly in Iranian year 1390, which ended in March 2012 (please note this year is shown as 2011 in the tables in this report). We think that the key factors have been higher (real) prices in just two lines - Compulsory Motorists Third Party Liability, and health insurance. We are not convinced, though, that this is evidence of a definitive change for the better in the non-life segment or in the insurance sector as a whole.
In spite of the strong growth in life premiums in the year to March 2012, we remain of the view that the segment is expanding from a very low base and is still in an embryonic stage of development. One of the defining characteristics of the economy is entrenched high inflation (and expectations) thanks to persistent monetisation of fiscal deficits. This produces an environment in which no prudent person would enter into a long-term savings contract. Unless economic policies in Iran change radically, the reality of the insurance sector will fall a long way short of its potential.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Insurance Report Q2 2014
- India Insurance Report Q2 2014
- Taiwan Insurance Report Q2 2014
- United States Insurance Report Q2 2014
- Singapore Insurance Report Q2 2014
- Brazil Insurance Report Q2 2014
- New Zealand Insurance Report Q2 2014
- Russia Insurance Report Q2 2014
- Romania Insurance Report Q2 2014
- Hungary Insurance Report Q2 2014