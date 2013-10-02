New Market Research Report: Italy Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Italy Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- While the implementation of cost-containment policies targeting the pharmaceutical industry in Italy may work to prevent the healthcare expenditure budget from overshooting, in the long term such policies may lower incentives for structural reform of the health care sector. This is because in theory they do not guarantee the efficient provision and management of healthcare services. The Italian public sector operates through regional autonomous communities, resulting in a decentralised approach to drug procurement and healthcare provision.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: EUR21.99bn (US$27.93bn) in 2012 to EUR20.93bn (US$27.83bn) in 2013; -4.8% in local currency terms and -11.8% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: EUR152.02bn (US$193.07bn) in 2012 to EUR154.19bn (US$205.08bn) in 2013; +1.4% growth in local currency terms and +6.2% in US dollar terms.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: In our Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs), Italy is 12th out of the 13 markets surveyed in Western Europe. Despite being a large market, Italy is characterised by low levels of annual growth, largely because of widespread price cuts. Additionally, the Italian economy is one of the most vulnerable economies in an already shaky eurozone. High levels of public debt, poor infrastructure and a lack of competitiveness indicate that the country will remain one of the region's laggards over the forecast period.
Key Trends And Developments
- In July 2013, Recordati posted H113 revenues of EUR477.7mn, up by 13.8% in comparison with the same period of the preceding year. Its international sales grow by 17.1%.
- Doctors went on strike across Italy in late July 2013 to protest against cuts to the country's health service, as Prime Minister Enrico Letta's government seeks further ways to slash spending. Massimo Cozza, head of the medics' arm of Italy's biggest trade union CGIL said: 'We want to defend a public service that is more and more impoverished and that is no longer able to guarantee proper care for the people'. He added that Italy's public health service had reached 'the limits of survival'.
BMI Economic View: Despite signals that the worst is over in Italy, we nonetheless expect the economy to remain in recession throughout 2013, forecasting a 1.5% contraction of real GDP. Our forecast for 0.1% and 0.7% growth in 2014 and 2015 respectively reflect our view that a lack of structural reforms will limit competitiveness and productivity gains, capping potential export growth in coming years.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Croatia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Estonia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Latvia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Hungary Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Singapore Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Pakistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- South Korea Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013
- Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q4 2013