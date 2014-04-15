New Financial Services research report from WealthInsight is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and Ultra HNWIs in Japan. It also includes an evaluation of the local wealth management market.
Report Highlights
- There were 2,167,224 HNWIs in Japan in 2013. These HNWIs held US$8.8 trillion in wealth. In 2013, the wealth per capita measured US$39,321.
- In 2013, Japanese HNWI numbers rose by 0.8%, following a 2012 increase of 1.3%.
- Growth in HNWI wealth and volumes are expected to improve over the forecast period. The number of Japanese HNWIs is forecast to grow by 7% to reach 2,340,459 in 2018. HNWI wealth is projected to grow by 21% to reach US$11.1 trillion by 2018.
- In 2013, Japanese HNWIs held 22.8% (US$2 trillion) of their wealth outside of their home country; the worldwide average is 20-30%. "
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Scope
- Independent market sizing of Japan HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2009 to 2013
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2018
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Geographical breakdown of all foreign assets
- Alternative breakdown of liquid vs. investable assets
- Number of UHNWIs in major cities
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Japan
- Size of the Japanese wealth management industry
- Largest domestic private banks by AuM
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth"
Reasons to Get this Report
- The WealthInsight Intelligence Center Database is an unparalleled resource and the leading resource of its kind. Compiled and curated by a team of expert research specialists, the database comprises dossiers on over 95,000 HNWIs from around the world.
- The Intelligence Center also includes tracking of wealth and liquidity events as they happen and detailed profiles of major private banks, wealth managers and family offices in each market.
- With the Database as the foundation for our research and analysis, we are able obtain an unsurpassed level of granularity, insight and authority on the HNWI and wealth management universe in each of the countries and regions we cover.
- Report includes comprehensive forecasts to 2018.
- Also provides detailed information on UHNWIs in each major city."
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mitsui UFJ Morgan Stanley PB, Mizuho Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Resona Holdings, Bank of Yokohama, Fukuoka Financial Group, Chiba Bank, Hokuhoku Financial Group,
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