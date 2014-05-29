Fast Market Research recommends "Juice in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- In 2013, juice grew by 4% in value mainly thanks to a rise in the average unit price. In volume terms though, sales declined by 3%, a trend in line with that of 2011 and 2012. The deceleration in sales figures became prominent as health concerns increased over sugar intake amongst the British population.
Competitive Landscape
Private label led the way in volume terms in 2013, with Tesco Plc and Asda Group Ltd ranking number one and three with the second top-manufacturer Tropicana UK Ltd sandwiched between the grocery competitors. The company remained the leader in value terms with a 15% share, stable from 2012, although actual sales grew by approximately GBP23 million.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, the retail market for juice should see a CAGR of 1% in both volume and constant value terms, and prices are expected to stabilise. This is a much better perspective than the past five years during which consumers' perception of juices changed due to the bad publicity over sugar content in such drinks. In addition, although it is not a new statement, health authorities are increasing awareness that juices have a high sugar content and that fibre is lost when fruit is juiced, meaning that no matter how much juice is consumed, it only counts as one portion of the recommended five-a-day. This way, manufacturers will have to reposition themselves, perhaps launching smaller but higher value added products to target those consumers who want to make their daily juice count as their five-a-day fruit and vegetables.
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Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in United Kingdom with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Fruit/Vegetable Juice industry in United Kingdom, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Fruit/Vegetable Juice in United Kingdom market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Fruit/Vegetable Juice in United Kingdom?
- What are the major brands in United Kingdom?
- What are the flavour trends in fruit juice and vegetable juice?
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