New Market Research Report: Laboratoires Urgo S.A. Market Share Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Laboratoires Urgo S.A. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Laboratoires Urgo S.A.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Laboratoires Urgo S.A. market share information in four key market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Compression Therapy, Wound Closure Devices and Traditional Wound Management. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Laboratoires Urgo S.A. operates in -Wound Care Management
- Laboratoires Urgo S.A.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - China, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France and Japan
- Laboratoires Urgo S.A.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials, Orthopedic Braces and Supports, Advanced Wound Management and Compression Therapy.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions -Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC).
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in.
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop sales and marketing strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the markets, Laboratoires Urgo S.A. operates in.
- Plan your competition strategies by identifying the company's shares in the markets and geographic regions it operates in.
- Design your own inorganic growth and business-collaboration strategies by understanding the financial deals your competitors are involved in.
- Advance your understanding of the competitive landscape and the competitors by leveraging on the data and information provided in the report.
- Support your overall business strategies by leveraging on the key data and information provided in the report, which includes but not limited to Laboratoires Urgo S.A.'s market positions.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Smith & Nephew Plc, Molnlycke Health Care AB, 3M Health Care Ltd., ConvaTec Inc., Systagenix Wound Management Limited, Coloplast A/S, Covidien plc, Paul Hartmann AG, BSN medical GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Derma Sciences, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, LM Farma Industria E Comercio Ltda., Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Biopol Co., Ltd., Casex Industria de Plasticos e Produtos Medicos Hospitalares Ltda, Shandong Wego Newlife Medical Device Co., Ltd., Eucare Pharmaceuticals (P) Ltd., SIGVARIS, Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, Julius Zorn, Inc., Laboratoires Innothera, ArjoHuntleigh, THUASNE SA, Ossur hf., Talley Group Limited, MAXIS a.s., Rikco International, LLC, Salzmann AG, Aetrex Worldwide, Inc., Jinni MD, Synergy Health plc, Ethicon, Inc., Baxter International Inc., Takeda Pharmaceuticals International GmbH, ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Cremer SA
