Recently published research from BuddeComm, "Laos - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Executive summary
Lao mobile market finds new impetus in aftermath of the Beeline dispute
Note: This report has been updated with newly available statistics (May 2013), resulting in the revision of tables and forecasts.
The telecom sector in Laos still has issues to address. The rate of regulatory reform continues to be well behind wider industry development, even for a developing economy like Laos. The delays in reform have the potential to derail the good progress already made if the process is not speeded up. An insight into this situation was provided in 2011 with the effective isolation of the local Beeline business by the other three mobile operators, Lao Telecom, ETL and Unitel. The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications (MPT), acting in its regulatory role, took the side of the three operators in the dispute. After a long stand-off Beeline was finally reconnected by the other operators. It was clear however that the underlying issues had not been resolved.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
On a business front it is fair to say the business is booming on the back of a strong local economy. In the last five or six years there has been a noticeable shift in the economic and social outlook for Laos. After a number of decades of having to struggle with a poorly performing economy and a commercial environment that was in desperate need of reform, there is now positive news being reported on many fronts for this nation of just over six million people. Most importantly, a significant number of hydro-electric power projects and mining ventures have become reality, with more set to come on line, and even more possible projects are in the pipeline. Laos is finally moving forward in what might be described as a confident fashion. At the same time there has been progress in the strengthening of both the national telecommunications infrastructure and its regulatory regime, although this has not always gone smoothly. One of the major challenges has been the effort to attract more foreign investment into the sector and this remains tightly linked to reform of the regulatory regime.
The building of the country's infrastructure continues to be a priority. By early 2013 fixed-line teledensity was still low at around two telephones per 100 people, with limited growth occurring in that segment of the market;
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Australia - Telecoms Industry - Statistics and Forecasts
- New Zealand - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- United Kingdom - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- India - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Chile - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Taiwan - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Spain - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- Finland - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts
- Peru - Telecoms, Mobile, Broadband and Forecasts
- Sweden - Telecoms, IP Networks, Digital Media and Forecasts