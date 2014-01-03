New Market Research Report: Lebanon Food & Drink Report 2014

New Food market report from Business Monitor International: "Lebanon Food & Drink Report 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The outlook for private consumption is uninspiring. Although the latest Business Sentiment Survey from the central bank indicates a 3.4% y-o-y improvement in the headline reading in March, compared with an average increase of 0.6% in 2012, growth in the indicator has slowed steadily since 2010. According to a survey commissioned by the Qatar-based Arab Center for Research & Policy Studies, 95% of Lebanese respondents said that the current economic situation in Lebanon is 'bad' or 'very bad', the highest percentage among 14 Arab economies covered in the survey.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2014 per capita food consumption = +4.3%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 2014 to 2017 = +3.9%.
- 2014 soft drink sales = +4.5%; forecast CAGR 2014 to 2017 = +3.7%.
- 2014 mass grocery retail (MGR) sales = +6.5%; forecast (CAGR) 2014 to 2017 = +6.0%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Company TrendsSyrian Crisis Threatens Food Security In Lebanon: Officials have warned of the risks posed by the Syrian crisis for food security in Lebanon, including disruptions to food exports and contaminated meat passing unchecked across the border, as well as inadequate food supplies for the growing refugee population and the Lebanese poor. 'Food insecurity and vulnerability to economic shocks remains a concern for the Lebanese poor,' said Robert Watkins, the U.N. permanent representative in Lebanon. 'This situation has been dramatically exacerbated with the onset of the Syrian crisis and influx of Syrian refugees, the greatest burden of which has coincided with those areas of Lebanon that were already the most vulnerable.' Lebanon has over 750,000 registered Syrian refugees.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Argentina Food & Drink Report 2014
- Hong Kong Food & Drink Report 2014
- Brazil Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Bahrain Food & Drink Report Q1 2014
- Israel Food & Drink Report 2014
- Estonia Food & Drink Report 2014