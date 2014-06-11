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New Market Research Report: Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Peru

Fast Market Research recommends "Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers in Peru" from Euromonitor International, now available

 

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The good performance of the Peruvian economy determined that Peruvians benefitted from rising disposable incomes and payment facilities provided by retailers, which allowed them to increase their purchases of non-essential items, including leisure and personal goods. As a result, the category posted current value sales growth of 7% in 2013. Despite this, leisure and personal goods specialist retailers was among the channels most affected by pirated and counterfeit products, especially in categories such as media products, and traditional toys and games.

Competitive Landscape

4.

Product coverage: Bags and Luggage Specialist Retailers, Jewellery and Watch Specialist Retailers, Media Products Stores, Other Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Pet Shops and Superstores, Sports Goods Stores, Stationers/Office Supply Stores, Traditional Toys and Games Stores.

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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

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Source: Fast Market Research
Posted Wednesday, June 11, 2014 at 9:10 AM CDT - Permalink

 