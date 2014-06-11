Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- The good performance of the Peruvian economy determined that Peruvians benefitted from rising disposable incomes and payment facilities provided by retailers, which allowed them to increase their purchases of non-essential items, including leisure and personal goods. As a result, the category posted current value sales growth of 7% in 2013. Despite this, leisure and personal goods specialist retailers was among the channels most affected by pirated and counterfeit products, especially in categories such as media products, and traditional toys and games.



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