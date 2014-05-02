New Insurance research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Global Life Insurance industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global life insurance market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global life insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key life insurance market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global life insurance market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global life insurance market had total gross written premiums of $2,473.8bn in 2012, representing a CAGR of 1.8% between 2008 and 2012.
The life insurance segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total gross written premiums of $1,618.5bn, equivalent to 65.4% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.6% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $2,947.4bn by the end of 2017.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global life insurance market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global life insurance market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global life insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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