New Market Research Report: Lottery in Spain - a Snapshot (2013)

New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Lottery in Spain by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market comprises lotto and instant lotteries. Market size is based on gross expenditure including tax. Market size for Lottery in Spain is given in EUR with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Spain. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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