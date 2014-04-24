Fast Market Research recommends "LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2014 - 2019" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- There is a rapidly growing demand for broadband-enabled data applications within certain vertical market segments including public safety, oil, gas and energy production, defense and others. Wireless infrastructure and support service providers are optimizing LTE as the technology of choice for general communications and various applications including remote data acquisition, video surveillance, multimedia PTT, and others for private LTE network deployments.
This report provides an in depth assessment of LTE in industry verticals including use cases, case studies, business case, value chain analysis, adoption timelines, and evaluation of key trends and drivers. The report includes forecasts for subscriptions and service revenue for 2012 to 2019 with sub-market data for the following industries: Manufacturing, Oil, Gas and Energy, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Utilities, Transportation, Defense, Public Safety, Education and Distance Learning, Healthcare. Forecasts also include a breakdown by consumer and enterprise users.
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Target Audience:
- Application Developers
- Mobile network operators
- Managed service companies
- Mobile device manufacturers
- Wireless infrastructure vendors
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) suppliers
- WiMAX and WiFi infrastructure suppliers
- Research and development organizations
- Government officials and agencies globally
- Enterprise companies and businesses of all types
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