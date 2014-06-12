New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Accessories in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Luxury bags continued to drive volume sales growth during 2013; categories such as women handbags and corporate business bags did help in boosting up volume sales growth. The increased participation of women in the economy through access to better jobs has had a direct impact in terms of increased demand for luxury items such as hand bags and luxury costume jewellery. Demand is being directly influenced by global trends which often manifest through magazine reviews as well as through celebrity...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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