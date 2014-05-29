New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Luxury jewellery and timepieces continued to record positive value and volume growth for the fourth consecutive year during 2013, rising in current value by 6%. This very positive growth was supported by a number of factors over and above the rather favourable economic situation in Germany and the growing affinity of German consumers for luxury goods. One of the most important and interesting factors behind the strong growth recorded in the category during 2013 is the fact that low interest...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Timepieces.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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