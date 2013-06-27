New Market Research Report: Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Australia

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Growth rates of luxury writing instruments in Australia are typically stable, particularly when compared to other more volatile personal accessories markets. Despite the significantly increased penetration of computers, mobile phones and tablets, writing instrument retailers and suppliers have reported slow but steady growth over the review period, the industry posting a CAGR of 4% in current value terms. Australians' writing requirements do not change much from year to year and the industry is...



Euromonitor International's Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change



Product coverage: Luxury Stationery, Luxury Writing Instruments.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



