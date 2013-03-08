Fast Market Research recommends "Machine Vision Systems & Components Market- By Technology (PC & Smart Camera), Application - Global Analysis & Forecast (2013-2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Machine Vision Systems & Components Market- By Technology (PC & Smart Camera), Application (Industrial (Automotive, Electronics, Packaging, Medical), Non Industrial (Security, Traffic And Road Safety, Healthcare))-Global Analysis & Forecast (2013-2018)
Machine vision is a technology used to replace or complement manual inspections and measurements with digital cameras and image processing. The technology is used in a variety of different industries to automate the production, increase production speed and yield, and to improve product quality. This industry is a knowledge driven industry which experiences an ever increasing complexity of components and modules of machine vision systems. In the last few years, the market pertaining to machine vision components and systems has grown significantly.
Machine vision, also known as "industrial vision" or "vision systems", is primarily focused on computer vision in the perspective of industrial manufacturing processes like defect detection; and in non-manufacturing processes like traffic control and healthcare purposes. The inspection processes are carried by responsive input needed for control, for example robot control or default verification. The system setup majorly consists of cameras capturing, interpreting and signaling individually with a control system related to some pre-determined tolerance or requirement. These systems have increasingly become more powerful while at the same time easy to use. Recent advancements in machine vision technology, such as smart cameras and embedded machine vision systems, have increased the scope of the machine vision market for a wider application in the industrial and non-industrial sectors.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report, based on the extensive research study of the global machine vision market and its components market, is aimed at identifying the entire market of the components, product market, application segment specifically application specific machine vision (ASMV); end user vertical scenario and geographical split. The report covers the overall market and sub-segment markets through extensively detailed classifications, in terms of -revenue. The report gives a full breakdown of the entire market on the basis of products, applications, technology and processes. Each section will provide market data, market drivers, trends and opportunities, top-selling products, key players, and competitive outlook.
The report focuses on machine vision hardware and software included in vision systems, such as those found in smart cameras and compact vision systems. The improvement in this area is a major driving factor for the overall growth of the market. The report also focuses on the fast-growing component markets including cameras, optics, and vision software. This report covers the impact of the systems and its use in the non-industrial sector. It also measures its impact on the associated machine vision technologies.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Market - Global Assessment & Forecast-(2013-2018)
- Network Camera and Video Analytics Market - Global Forecast, Trend & Analysis - Segmentation by Technology, Function, Resolution, Product & Service Type, System Architecture, Verticals, Application and Geography (2012 - 2017)
- Microgrid Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022) - Focus on Renewable Power Generation, Solar Photo-voltaics, Wind Micro-Turbines, Battery, Energy Storage & Control Systems, By Types, Components & Technologies
- Wireless Communication Chipsets (Wi-Fi/WLAN, Wireless Display/Video (HD & WHDI), Mobile WiMAX & LTE (4G), ZigBee, 802.11, 802.15.4 & 802.16) Market in Consumer Electronics & Automation Applications, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Global Smart/Connected/Hybrid TV Market Forecast by Accessories, Platforms, Middleware, Application & Geography with detailed Value Chain, Competitive Landscaping and Critical Capability (Use Cases) Analysis 2011 - 2016
- Home Security Solutions Market Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2017)
- Gallium Nitride (GaN) Semiconductor Devices (Discretes & ICs) Market, Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2022)
- Industrial Controls (SCADA, PLC, DCS) & Factory Automation (Field Devices, MES, ERP) Market - Global Forecast & Analysis to 2016
- Solid State (Smart) Transformer Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012 - 2020) By Application, Component & Geography
- Video Surveillance As A Service Market [By Service (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid) & Components (Camera, Storage, Server, Video Analytics), Application & Geography] - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012-2017)