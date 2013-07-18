New Market Research Report: Make-Up - Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- The Emerging 5 Make-Up industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Highlights
The emerging 5 countries contributed $6,280.4 million to the global make-up industry in 2011, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $9,246.3 million in 2016, with a CAGR of 8% over the 2011-16 period.
Within the make-up industry, Brazil is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $3,251.8 million in 2011. This was followed by China and Mexico with a value of $1,654.6 and $883.5 million, respectively.
Brazil is expected to lead the make-up industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $5,098.8 million in 2016, followed by China and Mexico with expected values of $2,389.0 and $1,095.9 million, respectively.
