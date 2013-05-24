New Market Research Report: Malaysia Retail Report Q3 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Malaysia Retail Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- The Malaysian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags short-term concerns about the impact on Malaysia's economic outlook of limited room for additional fiscal stimulus by the government.
The report examines how best to maximise returns in the Malaysian retail market while minimising investment risk, and explores the impact of deteriorating global economic conditions on the Malaysian consumer as well as on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Malaysian retail sector, as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Malaysian per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by 44% to 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 46%. Malaysia comes third (out of seven) in BMI's Asia Retail risk/reward ratings, although it outperforms slightly for risk. Amongst the retail categories, Mass Grocery Retail (MGR) will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, with sales forecast to increase by 56.1% between 2013 and 2017, from US$15.82bn to US$24.71bn as a growing affluent middle- and upper-income consumer base embraces the concept. In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the potential easing of hypermarket regulations.
Over the past quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
BMI forecasts that economic growth will remain relatively subdued at 3.8% for 2012 before witnessing a mild pickup towards 4.6% in 2013.
