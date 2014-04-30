Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Belgium" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Belgian Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Findings
- The Dairy sector in Belgium is highly export oriented with a relatively small domestic market.
- Health and age specific requirements are the key trends that drive the growth of Dairy industry in Belgium
- Cream is the most valuable category while Yogurt will record the fastest growth driven by differently flavored Yogurt drinks.
- The food retail market in Belgium is concentrated among the top three retailers who hold almost 75% of the market share.
- Private Label penetration in the Dairy market in Belgium is quite high compared to neighboring European countries
- Rigid Plastics is the most commonly used packaging material for Dairy food products in Belgium.
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Synopsis
High per-capita income and predominantly urban population makes Belgium a key market for innovative Dairy products. The demand for fresh and premium Dairy products in new flavours and functional benefits is high. Cream is the leading category by value in Belgium, and the Yogurt category is forecast to be the fastest growing category during 2013-2018, driven by increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of Yogurt. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets are the preferred retail format for Dairy product purchases by consumers because of discount benefits, better shelf display, and wide brand variety.
Reasons to Get This Report
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Belgian Dairy sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Unilever PLC, Raisio Plc, Dean Foods, Bel Group, Milcobel SCRL, Lactalis Group, Bongrain S.A., Friesland Campina, Colruyt, Delhaize group, Carrefour, Aldi, Lidl
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