Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Poland" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Summary
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Polish Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Findings
- Consumers are looking out for quick nutritional products to support their busy life styles. Also there is an increase in demand for low fat health products.
- The food Retail market in Poland is dominated by the large presence of international players like Tesco, Carrefour, and Lidl. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets account for the largest share of Poland's Dairy food sales.
- Due to increasing health concerns low fat, low calorie, pre-biotic Butter, Cheese, and Yogurt are being introduced in the market. The Organic Yogurt, Milk, and Butter categories are gaining popularity in Poland.
- Polish consumers look out for products that continually improve and make their life easier. As a result, the Dairy market in Poland will see a launch of more innovative products with respect to product ingredients and packaging.
- Cheese category will gain the highest market share
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The per capita consumption of Dairy products in Poland is low when compared to other Western countries. Rising disposable income and increasing health concerns provide prospects for high growth in this sector. Increased urbanization and participation of women in the workforce has led to busy life styles which require ready to consume products. Dairy manufacturers are introducing small pack sizes with product innovations to cash in on this trend.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Polish Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Unilever PLC, ZT Kruszwica SA, Bunge Limited, Hochwald Foods GmbH, Regional Dairy Cooperative- Piatnica, SM SPOMLEK Dairy Co-operative, Mlekpol, Dairy Cooperative in Gostyn, Zott Kft., Groupe Danone S.A., Bacha Sp. Zoo, Muller Group, Agro Danmis, Bakoma SP. Zoo, Sertop Tychy
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