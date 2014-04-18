Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Fragrances Sector in France" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Fragrances market in France. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, and the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution, and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the French Fragrances sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Health & Beauty Stores will be the most preferred destination for buying Fragrances in France. Conversely, Health & Beauty Stores such as Perfumeries are the most preferred destination for consumers to buy Fragrances.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A product's success in the French Fragrances market will largely be determined by indulgence of Fragrances products. Canadean's consumer data shows the actual value influence of each motivator in the French Fragrances sector: a high influence indicates strong scope for marketers to target products offering benefits for this specific need.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the French Fragrances sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Fragrance categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Fragrances sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of major Fragrances categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private labels across Fragrances categories.
An overview of packaging trends in France's Fragrances sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
French consumers are always on the lookout for products that offer them a rewarding indulgence. However, consumers are moving towards more exclusive niche Fragrances with evolving gender identities.
French consumers want to make sure they are getting high quality when they use Fragrances products. While Quality is important, how the product reflects aspirations of an individual is also a priority.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Chanel S.A., LVMH, Coty, Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Yves Saint Laurent, Estee Lauder Inc., The Procter and Gamble Company, PUIG, Guerlain
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