New Market Research Report: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Haircare Sector in Japan

Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Haircare Sector in Japan", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Haircare market in Japan. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution, and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Japanese Haircare sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Japan presents a mature market in the Haircare sector. Haircare product sales in Japan are expected to grow at CAGR of 2.6% during 2007-2017.The country's growing ageing population are spending more on personal grooming including Haircare products desirous to look good irrespective of their age.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The overall growth in the market will be primarily driven by young consumers, the trend of colored hair and the latest hairstyles have buoyed up the sales of colorants and styling agents, and such trends are likely to continue.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Japanese Haircare sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Haircare categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Haircare sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of major Haircare categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands and private label across Haircare categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Japanese Haircare sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Hairstyle is essentially an individual style statement and Japanese consumers are keen to use hairstyle to portray their individuality. Japanese consumers are focused on Haircare products that convey vitality and healthful living.
Japan's large share of aging population makes anti-age Haircare products a key growth area. Compared to rapid sales growth of anti-age skin care products, anti-age Haircare segment has newly emerged in Japan.
Increased number of professional women in Japan has ensured strong per capita spending on Haircare products as better personal appearance is often viewed as necessity to win in competitive environment.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lux, Asience, Tsubaki, Bigen, Sala, Liese, Gatsby, Kao, Timotei
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Haircare Sector in Australia
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in China
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Skincare Sector in France
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals Sector in Japan
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Brazil
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Skincare Sector in Japan
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Japan
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Mexico
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals Sector in Brazil
- Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Bakery and Cereals Sector in Mexico