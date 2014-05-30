New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Meal Replacement in Russia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Changing life standards, increasing education about nutrition and strengthening health concerns are all factors that are resulting consumers' growing interest in meal replacement slimming products. Popular television shows, other mass media and society in general all promote healthy body image. Concerns about looking good, which have long been strong among Russian women, are increasingly held alongside the understanding of the potentially harmful impact of being overweight. More than 26% of Russians over 15 years old are obese and around 32% are overweight. Furthermore, the increasingly fast pace of life and a lack of time for preparing and cooking healthy food are factors that are pushing companies to come up with the convenient solutions. As a result, ready-to-use slimming programmes are gaining popularity.
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Competitive Landscape
Herbalife International RS OOO remained undisputable leader within meal replacement, accounting for 76% of current retail value sales 2013. The success of this company reflects its pioneering activities in terms of its product offer to Russian consumers. The company seeks to boost its brand's popularity through marketing support. For example, during the review period, Herbalife International continued its partnership with Russian football team Spartak and ran advertising campaigns. The company supports numerous sportsmen across the country; in 2013, five new representatives of figure skating and skiing were added to the list of Herbalife International-supported sportsmen.
Industry Prospects
The meal replacement category is expected to record positive growth over the forecast period. This will reflect consumers' ongoing concerns over health and appearance, trends that will be supported by the strengthening purchasing power of consumers. Hectic lifestyles will push Russians to look for convenient ready-to-use solutions to weight loss. The increasing offer of meal replacement products within the modern grocery retailers channel will have a positive impact on the category, due to the rising numbers of outlets in big cities and regions.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Meal Replacement industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Meal Replacement industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Meal Replacement in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
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