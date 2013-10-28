New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer, and the second most common cause of mortality amongst cancer patients. Prognosis is directly related to early diagnosis, with survival rates dramatically improved by early diagnosis and treatment. Thanks to the introduction of CRC screening programs, mortality in the developed countries is falling; however incidence continues to rise as a result of diet and increasingly sedentary lifestyles. While historically, colorectal cancer incidence in the developing world is low, in recent years, disease diagnosis rates have dramatically increased, as a result of changing lifestyles, awareness and improved access to medical services. CRC screening can improve survival rates, and reduce the overall cost of patient treatment.
The value of the in-vitro CRC screening test market in Brazil was calculated to be worth $6.9m in 2012, and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.09% by 2019. The main drivers for the increase in testing are the increase in the population of people likely to benefit from CRC screening. GlobalData expects that as CRC screening DNA tests become more widely known after FDA PMA is issued in late 2013 or early 2014, then more physicians in Brazil will recommend this screening test to patients, as an alternative to FOB testing and screening colonoscopies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of colorectal cancer, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized South America in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market revenue and future forecasts from 2010 to 2012, forecast for 7 years to 2019.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL)
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abbott Molecular, Alere, Beckman Coulter, Biomarcare Technologies, Companion Dx, Eiken Chemical, Epigenomics, Exact Sciences, ExiQon, Fujirebio (Miraca Holdings), GeneNews, GenomicTree, Immunostics, Kyowa Medex, MDx Health (was OncoMethylome), Merck Millipore, Metabiomics, Mode Diagnostics, Oncocyte (Bio Time), Quest Diagnostics, R-Biopharm, Randox Laboratories, ScheBo Biotech, SciMarket Technologies, Siemens Healthcare, Signature Diagnostics, Sysmex, Veda Lab
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