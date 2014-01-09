New Market Research Report: MediPoint: Knee Replacement - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2014 -- The current knee replacement market is a crowded space, with an increasing number of companies offering a myriad of partial, primary/total, and revision prostheses to meet orthopedic surgeons' demands in the management of knee diseases, primarily osteoarthritis. Worldwide, the primary/total knee segment represents about 80-90% of the entire knee market, with the remainder being partial knee and revision knee. Overall, clinical data show that short- to medium-term survivorship is excellent after almost all common types of knee replacement, regardless of fixation, constraint, and bearing type. Future competition among vendors will be more likely to center on the instrumentation and the ancillary equipment, such as patient-specific instruments, navigation systems, and robotic systems.
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In contrast to the general picture in developed countries, the APAC countries are relative laggards in the utilization of knee replacement, primarily due to the slow rate of adoption of a westernized lifestyle and OA development in their populations. Japan is comparable to the 5EU and US from the perspective of product adoption and the utilization of healthcare services, yet the knee replacement procedure volume in Japan is expected to increase at a slower pace than in India and China.
Scope
- An overview of hypertension, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized APAC Knee replacement market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Knee replacement
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the Knee replacement sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as cardiologists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving APAC Knee replacement market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: B. Braun, Biomet, DePuy Synthes, DJO Surgical, Exactech, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical (MicroPort), Zimmer
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