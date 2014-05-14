Fast Market Research recommends "MediPoint: Neurovascular Interventions - US Analysis and Market Forecasts" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- The global neurovascular interventions market is a vast, double-digit market that consists of innovative and emerging technologies. Rapid advances in the field of neurovascular interventions and development of minimally invasive techniques have greatly expanded the potential of therapeutic applications. The neurovascular interventions market consists of four device segments including embolization, revascularization, mechanicalthrombectomy and access/support devices.
GlobalData expects the neurovascular interventions market in the US to reach $702m by 2020, increasing slowly throughout the forecast period. The neurovascular interventions market will be driven by: the rising prevalence of cerebrovascular disease; the cost savings incurred by government agencies, such as Medicare, and private health insurance companies; and the adoption of innovative technologies such as flow diverters and stent retrievers.
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Scope
- An overview of Neurovascular, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized the US Neurovascular market revenue and future forecasts from 2011 to 2013, forecast for 7 years to 2020.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for Neurovascular.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the Neurovascular sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as doctors
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the US Neurovascular market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the US Neurovascular market through 2018.
- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BALT Extrusion, Covidien, Johnson & Johnson, Penumbra, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Gore Medical, Medtronic, Aachen Resonance, Acandis, B. Braun, Blockade Medical, Contego Medical, Gardia Medical, InspireMD, ITGI Medical, Medikit, Merlin MD, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Minvasys, Neuravi, Optimed, Phenox GmBH, Reverse Medical, Sequent Medical, Valor Medical
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