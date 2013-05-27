New Market Research Report: MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Summary
Ankle arthritis is a severe and debilitating problem with notable increasing prevalence in both the developed and developing world. In a society constantly seeking out a modern lifestyle, sports-related injuries, trauma, aging, and obesity are contributing to an increased incidence of ankle arthritis. Total ankle replacement (TAR) enables implantation of prosthesis within the diseased native ankle joint to help patients maintain their ankles' range of motion. Promising results of newer generation prostheses revived interest in TAR and fueled further innovations in the prosthetic design. After decades of trial and error, TAR is now becoming a promising option for late-stage ankle arthritis patients as an alternative to ankle fusion, which has historically been presumed to be the gold-standard procedure. This report focuses on the TAR markets in EU, the EU5, Japan, Brazil, China and India. This report identifies unmet needs in the market, surgeon attitudes towards current TAR prostheses, and the future of TAR in the face of rapid technological advancement.
Early experience with TAR in Europe was met with unacceptable failure and complication rates in the 1980s, such that the procedure was largely abandoned. In the past decade, newer generations of TAR prostheses with a more anatomical replication of the ankle joint demonstrated some encouraging early and medium-term clinical results. Meanwhile, long-term results following successful early ankle fusion have brought to light somewhat disappointing long-term satisfaction rates. TAR is becoming an increasingly popular alternative to ankle fusion lately, as professional and commercial interest intensifies and long-term effectiveness becomes available. As more competitors enter the market and the indications of TAR have been suggested to expand to include younger patients and those with some hindfoot deformities, surgeon adoption will further increase and this industry will enjoy steady growth in coming years, especially in emerging markets.
Scope
- An overview of Ankle arthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized EU TAR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for TAR
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: DePuy Synthes, Tornier N.V., Integra LifeSciences, Small Bone Innovation, Inc., Wright Medical Group, Inc., Corin Group, MatOrtho, Implants International
