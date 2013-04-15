New Market Research Report: Medtronic, Inc. Market Share Analysis

Fast Market Research recommends "Medtronic, Inc. Market Share Analysis" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "Medtronic, Inc. Market Share Analysis" provides in-depth information on Medtronic, Inc.'s market position in the different medical equipment markets it operates in. The report provides Medtronic, Inc. market share information in 17 key market categories - Neurostimulation Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Spinal Surgery, CSF Management, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiovascular Surgery, Remote Patient Monitoring, Orthobiologics, Neurosurgical Products, External Defibrillators, Insulin Delivery, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Electrophysiology, Infusion Systems and Glucose Monitoring. The report also provides data and information on the overall competitive landscape of the markets, the company operates in. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, locations and subsidiaries, financial deals and other key developments.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Global company shares (in Revenues) information for the key markets Medtronic, Inc. operates in - Patient Monitoring, Neurology Devices, Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Drug Delivery Devices and Diabetes Care Devices.
- Medtronic, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key countries the company has presence in - Brazil, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Japan, India China Australia Canada and United States.
- Medtronic, Inc.'s company shares (in Revenues) information for all the key market categories the company has presence in - Neurostimulation Devices, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Spinal Surgery, CSF Management, Prosthetic Heart Valves, Cardiovascular Surgery, Remote Patient Monitoring, Orthobiologics, Neurosurgical Products, External Defibrillators, Insulin Delivery, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Cardiovascular Prosthetic Devices, Electrophysiology, Infusion Systems and Glucose Monitoring.
- All the key data-points are for 2011 and cover all the key regions - South and Central America, Middle East and Africa, Europe Asia-Pacific and North America.
- Global corporate-level profile with information on the company's business segments, major products and services, competitors, and locations and subsidiaries.
- The company profile is also supplemented with a SWOT Analysis with in-depth information and analysis of the company's value proposition and the business climate it operates in..
- Comprehensive coverage of the latest financial deals involving the company and its subsidiaries
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: St. Jude Medical, Inc., BIOTRONIK, Inc., Sorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Endologix, Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Terumo Medical Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation, Defibtech, LLC, Stryker Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Alphatec Holdings, Inc., Orthofix International N.V., Urologix Inc., DexCom, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Gyrus ACMI, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., BrainLAB AG, Zoll Medical Corporation, American Medical Systems Holdings, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, Biomet, Inc., Cook Medical Incorporated
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
