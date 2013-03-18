New Market Research Report: Mexico Freight Transport Report Q1 2013

New Transportation market report from Business Monitor International: "Mexico Freight Transport Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- While we remain optimistic toward Mexico's growth story over the medium-term, we foresee a slowdown in coming quarters as external demand moderates, feeding through to weaker consumer confidence and weighing on private consumption. We maintain our 2013 GDP forecast of 3.4% growth.
We expect slowing external demand will begin to weigh on the Mexican economy in coming quarters. Despite anticipating that 2013 will see a continued economic recovery for the US - Mexico's primary trading partner - pent-up demand for Mexican auto exports looks set to ease noticeably during the period, which could affect freight volumes. This will not only see net exports subtract more from headline growth in 2013, but we expect the resulting slowdown in Mexico's key manufacturing sector to feed through to weaker consumer confidence, tempering private consumption, with a knock on negative effect on demand for containerised goods.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- Rail freight tonnes forecast to grow 4.2% in 2013, with average annual growth of 4.7% during our forecast period to 2017.
- Road freight tonnes forecast to grow 3.0% in 2013, with average annual growth of 3.1% during our forecast period to 2017.
- Air freight tonnes forecast to grow 9.1% in 2013, with average annual growth of 8.9% during our forecast period.
- Port of Manzanillo total tonnage growth in 2013 is estimated to hit 6.4% growth to reach 28.8mn tonnes.
Key Trends And Developments
Highway Cargo Theft Costing US$9bn A Year
Rising cargo theft is having a serious impact on Mexico's road haulage sector.'Cargo transport theft on Mexico's highways caused a loss of US$9bn in 2009 and we can only suppose that this figure has increased significantly since then' said Mariana Tapia, consultant at think-tank Inteligencia Publica.
Thieves Derailing Freight Trains in Mexico
Rail theft continues to rise in some parts of Mexico as thieves develop new ways of stopping freight trains. Organised crime groups are carrying out thefts that have become a serious and costly issue for the two major railroad companies in the country, Ferromex and Kansas City Southern de Mexico (KCSM).
Construction Work Begins On Lazaro Cardenas Terminal 2
Netherlands-based container terminal operator APM Terminals formally started construction on the new Lazaro Cardenas Terminal 2 (TEC2) Pacific Coast deep-water terminal at the Mexican Port of Lazaro Cardenas in November.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Hungary Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Belgium Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- India Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Iran Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- China Freight Transport Report Q1 2013
- Malaysia Freight Transport Report Q1 2013