New Market Research Report: Mexico Metals Report Q2 2013

New Materials market report from Business Monitor International: "Mexico Metals Report Q2 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Unlike developed market peers, Mexico's steel industry will be boosted in the coming years by strong domestic economic growth. Moreover, we expect steel-intensive growth in the form of robust autos production and further infrastructure spending. In a global steel market racked by overcapacity and low output prices, this will mark Mexican steel producers out as outperformers. However, as we expect steel prices to remain relatively subdued, production growth will lag consumption growth. We forecast annual steel production and consumption growth to average 5.5% and 6.2% over 2013-2017, respectively.
