New Market Research Report: Mexico Mining Report 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- We expect Mexico's mining sector to experience steady growth in the coming years as mining companies are attracted to large precious and base metals resources. We forecast the value of Mexico's mining sector to grow to US$16.0bn by 2017. The country will benefit from a stable business environment and favourable mining regulations, though drug-related violence may pose a threat to junior miners.
Copper production in Mexico will continue to be driven by Grupo Mexico's three major mines - Buenavista, Cuajone, and Ray. Buenavista alone produced 200kt of copper in 2012, a 16% increase over 2011. We expect junior and mid-tier miners will also seek to develop copper projects as market prices remain elevated by historical standards. Projects such as Stockport Exploration's La Morena coppergold mine remain in the early stages but could attract interest from larger mining investors. That said, the lack of existing, large deposits suggests that growth in actual copper output will be modest over our forecast period, especially compared to other large copper mining countries such as Chile and Peru.
