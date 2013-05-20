Recently published research from GlobalData, "MidAmerican Renewables Acquires Antelope Valley Solar Power Project from SunPower in California - Deal Analysis from GlobalData", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- MidAmerican Renewables, LLC, a leading renewable energy company, through its subsidiary, MidAmerican Solar, has completed the acquisition of the Antelope Valley Solar Power project (AVSP) in California, US, from SunPower Corporation for a purchase consideration ranging between $2 billion to $2.5billion. SunPower Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling solar power products and has permission to install this project in Kern and Los Angeles with a nameplate capacity for the project of about 579 Megawatts (MW). The acquisition of the mega-solar project was completed on January 2, 2013. The US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the solar project is expected to offset more than 775,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
