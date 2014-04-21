Fast Market Research recommends "Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts March 2014" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Published by Canadean, Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 1999 to 2013 provisional and 2014 to 2019 forecasts for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down into 30 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, sorghum beer, cider, spirits, wine, fortified wine, sake, rice wine, FABs, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Unrest in the region following the Arab Spring has slowed the rate of commercial beverages growth but the outlook is forecast to be positive.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Despite price increases observed in the carbonates category, which has not favored consumers during political unrest in certain regions, the category is expected to observe an increase in growth. Growth in packaged water due to hot and dry climate and increase in consumer health awareness, particularly in Saudi Arabia.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 26 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (1999-2013 provisional and 2014-2019 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million liters and liters per capita
Supporting analysis for the individual beverage categories
Canadean's Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts includes data tables for 11 markets in Middle East and North Africa.
Key Market Issues
Currency fluctuations negatively impact the import market by raising prices. Weaker currencies, such as the Rial or Dinar, are especially vulnerable due to the lack of established counter and stabilizing mechanisms. The Soft Drinks category would be disproportionally impacted due to its international nature.
Continued political turmoil and change in the region, Egypt's second coup in five years for example, creates an atmosphere that can make producers, especially international players, slightly more hesitant to invest.
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