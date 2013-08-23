New Market Research Report: Milk in France - a Snapshot (2013)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Milk in France - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Milk in France by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers liquid, powdered and flavoured cow's milk. It excludes condensed, evaporated, sour and cultured milk. Market size is based on retail and non-retail sales. Market size for Milk in France is given in EUR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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