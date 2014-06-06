Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in Colombia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Department stores have been greatly accepted in the country, which continues motivating the entrance of new players, which see in Colombia an important market, due to an increase in the middle class, an improvement in household disposable income, which is stimulating demand as well as a general macroeconomic stability. The Chilean player Ripley, in spite of the economic circumstances at the time, opened three stores in Colombia during the first quarter of 2013 and projects are likely to grow during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Falabella de Colombia remains the leading player in mixed retailers with a category value share of 39% in 2013. With one new store and a continuation of aggressive promotions throughout the year, the company is set to grow by 16% in current sales. In spite of the temporary increase in import tariffs for clothing and footwear stipulated in the decree 074/2013 covering March 2013 to March 2014, the company was able to manage prices in these categories and avoided passing on any increases to consumers.
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Industry Prospects
Mixed retailers will remain the most dynamic category in store-based retailers and constant value sales are expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 16%. Sales will be driven by department stores and warehouse clubs, as both local and foreign players have strong expansion plans in the country.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Mixed Retailers industry in Colombia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Mixed Retailers industry in Colombia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Mixed Retailers in Colombia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed market shares for international and locally-based retailers
- Historic number of stores, selling space and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- How big is the Mixed Retailers channel in Colombia?
- Who are the leading retailers in Colombia?
- How are mixed retailers competing against the growth of grocery retailers?
- Are consumers switching towards value retailers or moving upmarket?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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