Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in Peru" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Department stores remained an important channel in Peru over the review period and accounted for a 17% share of total non-grocery retailer value sales in 2013. The channel remained popular, due to the convenience outlets provided in terms of carrying a wide range of products and offering several payment options. The channel saw strong retail value sales growth of 19% in 2013, which represented more dynamic, growth than that seen in 2012 and the CAGR recorded over the review period. Aggressive opening of outlets both in Lima and in second-tier cities in the provinces, as well as fierce promotion of store credit cards that allowed consumers to obtain advantageous discounts, drove sales in 2013. In addition, the higher disposable incomes of Peruvian consumers allowed them to increase the frequency of shopping in this channel and to increase their spend per visit. Furthermore, each department store carried their own private label lines, which appealed to many middle income consumers, due to their good quality, frequent product launches and attractive prices.
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Competitive Landscape
Falabella Peru SAA lead remained the leading player in mixed retailers in 2013, on a retail value sales share of 44%. Tiendas por Departamento Ripley SAA followed on a retail value sales share of 37%. Both companies carried well-positioned private label lines, engaged in further expansion of their outlet networks, invested in providing strong advertising support for their brands and offered a wide range of products that targeted upper, middle and low-middle income consumers. In addition, these two retailers were the most active in looking to get customers to sign up for their store credit cards.
Industry Prospects
Department store sales are expected to post a constant value CAGR of 10% over the forecast period, which represents a slowdown compared to the CAGR of 13% recorded over the review period. Aggressive expansion by players and ongoing increases in the purchasing power of Peruvian consumers over the review period, resulted in Peru ranking fourth in Latin America in 2013, in terms of per capita spending in department stores. As a result, slower retail value sales growth is expected over the forecast period. Nonetheless, the opening of outlets in areas where demand is still not satisfied, namely in medium sized cities in the provinces and districts in Lima with an emerging middle class, will ensure department stores continues to see strong retail value sales growth over the forecast period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Mixed Retailers industry in Peru with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
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