New Market Research Report: Mixed Retailers in the Philippines

Fast Market Research recommends "Mixed Retailers in the Philippines" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- With fast growing cities and municipalities emerging in provincial areas, chained players continue to expand their networks through the establishment of outlets outside of Metro Manila. Mall operators in the country led by SM Retails Inc and JG Summit Inc open more shopping centres in the provinces, placing their department stores as anchor shops. SM Retails Inc is poised to open five malls in 2012, all of which are located outside the national capital region. Likewise, JG Summit Corp also...
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Philippines report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
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Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Mixed Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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